LOOK: Packers player reminds Aaron Rodgers of a small debt he still needs to pay off

Now that Aaron Rodgers has been paid, it looks like someone else in Green Bay is hoping to get paid this week and that someone is Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

After watching Rodgers sign his new four-year extension on Wednesday, Adams tweeted out a friendly reminder to Rodgers about a debt that apparently dates back two years.

Yet he still aint paid me my $20 I let em borrow in ‘16 https://t.co/j6eZDBwTR7 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 29, 2018

Rodgers' four-year extension is worth a total of $134 million, so he shouldn't have any trouble paying off the $20 debt. Of course, if Adams is smart, he'll charge Rodgers at least 800 percent in interest, and if we compound that over two years, well, let's just say that Rodgers might just have to write his entire contract over to Adams.

The best part of this entire situation is that apparently a lot of people out there have a friend or two like Rodgers. Basically, the friend has the money to pay you back, they just can't ever remember to send it to you.

I know 3 people like this who i know got good jobs too... #IAintForgotAboutIt https://t.co/nJE9lkH8Y2 — Rickey's 🌎 (@RickeyNelson_53) August 30, 2018

Rodgers is THAT guy https://t.co/oSnQ4aHEvc — Jeff Worden (@drummerguy22) August 30, 2018

In Rodgers' defense, it's possible that he thought he was supposed to pay Adams back in touchdown passes. Over the past two years, Rodgers has thrown a total of 22 touchdown passes to Adams, which I think more than pays off the debt, especially since those numbers were a big reason why the Packers decided to sign Adams to a four-year, $58 million extension in December.