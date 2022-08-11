Getting a tour of Lambeau Field is something many young Packers fans only dream about, but meeting star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the process would only makes the experience more special. That was exactly the experience members of the Washington County Boys & Girls Club got on Wednesday.

The Packers were hosting 20 members of the Boys & Girls Club and showed them around the facilities, according to a report from Packers News. While the locker room is off-limits to tour groups, the children bumped into Rodgers on his way out.

As Rodgers emerged from the locker room, he decided to have some fun with the young guests.

"Does anyone know which locker is Aaron Rodgers'?" Rodgers asked, via Packers News.

As one might expect, the kids were thrilled to see the Packers superstar, and Rodgers greeted them with some high-fives. Before parting ways with them, Rodgers posed for a picture with the Boys & Girls Club members.

Since reporting to training camp ahead of the 2022 season, Rodgers has made quite a few headlines. Most notably, the Packers quarterback revealed he had a life-changing experience while using Ayahuasca in South America.

"I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling a hundred different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors," Rodgers said when describing his first experience.

Rodgers credited the psychedelic drink with helping him win back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.