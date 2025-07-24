When it comes to designing sports uniforms, playing the nostalgia card almost always works with fans. However, when you're a team with history going back more than 100 years, your throwback options can predate your fan base and the attempts at a throwback can fall a bit flat.

That's the case oftentimes for the Green Bay Packers, who love to pay tribute to their team's history, but their throwback uniforms don't always hit the mark. On Thursday, they unveiled their latest effort at throwbacks to the 1923 season, calling their new unis they'll wear this year a "return to our roots" in a teaser video on social media.

The jerseys themselves look pretty good, which is an upgrade on past Packers throwback uniforms, but the problems are with the pants and helmets. Brown pants just don't look great -- no one else in the league is envious of the Cleveland Browns color palette for a reason -- and the faux leather helmet look have never landed with me, even if they got as detailed as possible with it for this uniform.

All of this is to say, the only critiques that matter here are from Packers fans, and if they love the ultra-throwback look to over 100 years ago, then that's all that matters. I just personally think the Packers regular uniforms are about as iconic as they come and they're among the few teams that don't need to go to throwbacks.