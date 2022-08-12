The NFL preseason is officially here, and fans are excited that football is back. Unfortunately, when emotions are running high, things can turn negative for certain fans in the stands.

Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers hosted their "Fan Fest," where fans flocked to Bank of America Stadium to watch their team hit the practice field. There was plenty to be excited about with the ongoing quarterback battle and the continued development of the rookies, but that excitement turned to anger for whatever reason with a couple of fans.

During Fan Fest, Panthers star wide receiver D.J. Moore noticed some fans getting into it. He then climbed up above the tunnel, and deescalated the situation.

It appears you can hear Moore reminding the men that they were at a "family function" at the end of the clip. They must have been making quite a scene if Moore noticed them, and felt as though he needed to step in.

The former first-round pick out of Maryland has been a consistent offensive playmaker on a team that has lacked consistency, and the franchise rewarded him with a three-year extension worth more than $61 million this offseason. Despite lackluster quarterback play, Moore has recorded over 1,200 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons.

The Panthers clearly view Moore as a leader for the team on and off the field -- and maybe sometimes in the stands, too.