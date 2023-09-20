The New Orleans Saints' 20-17 victory over the rival Carolina Panthers on Monday night was pretty ugly, but it almost got even uglier after the final whistle.

Following the game, a video emerged of Saints star wideout Michael Thomas and Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown exchanging some pointed remarks in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium. Brown appeared to chase Thomas down the tunnel, and had to be held back before things got physical.

Check out what happened below (NSFW):

Saints head coach Dennis Allen has since claimed to reporters that Thomas got confused after Monday's game and went to the locker room through the wrong tunnel, leading to the Panthers -- and particularly Brown -- taking offense.

Thomas caught seven passes for 55 yards on nine targets in Monday night's win, while Brown recorded seven total tackles in what was truly a defensive affair.

It was a frustrating night for the Panthers as No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young threw for just 153 yards and one touchdown, but also lost a fumble in the red zone. There were groans heard from the Panthers faithful while their prospective franchise quarterback struggled.

Brown and the Panthers defense fought valiantly Monday night despite losing Shaq Thompson to a broken leg in the first half. They held the Saints to just six points in the first half, but frustrations clearly boiled over after Carolina fell to 0-2 on the year.