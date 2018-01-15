LOOK: Panthers, Falcons celebrating, mocking Saints after brutal NFL playoffs loss
New Orleans and Carolina are very happy about New Orleans losing to the Vikings
The Saints had their hearts ripped out on Sunday night in a stunning 29-24 loss to the Vikings that featured a walk-off touchdown from Stefon Diggs which propelled Minnesota to the NFC Championship game. Just about everyone feels bad for the Saints, because that's a brutal way to end your season.
"Just" is the key word there, though, because there are a group of people who do not feel sorry for the Saints. Specifically, members of the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams could have taken some NFC South pride to the table and rooted for the Saints to beat the Vikings, but ohhhhhhhhhhhh no, buddy.
There was great pleasure taken by members of the Panthers, who no doubt saw that Sean Payton had a broom in the locker room to signify the Saints beating Carolina three different times this year.
The team got in on it too.
This does not just extend to the team and the players, though. Panthers fans were happy too.
And the Falcons were not upset about the Saints loss either. There is an obvious dislike between those two teams, with Payton (hmmm) having stirred some stuff up by making choking gestures at Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman earlier in the year. The Falcons were eliminated on Saturday, but found some joy on Sunday.
The Falcons were a little less aggressive with the trolling and the individual remarks about the Saints loss, but it's also a little bit harder to fire shots in the Saints direction when you lost the day before.
Regardless, don't be surprised to see plenty of salt and plenty of trolls emerge from the Atlanta side of things. No one in this division likes the other teams in the division.
