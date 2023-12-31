It's safe to say that David Tepper is over the 2023 season. During his team's most recent loss -- a 26-0 shutout to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 -- the Carolina Panthers' owner appeared to throw his drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan.

As you can see in the video below, Tepper flips his drink in the direction of fans sitting outside of his luxury box. Tepper then turned around in disgust as a Jaguars fan began to turn toward his luxury box.

Sunday's loss dropped Tepper's team to 2-14. The Panthers' struggles this season led to Tepper firing Frank Reich just 11 games into his first year as the team's head coach.

One of the biggest disappointments for the Panthers has been the stunted growth of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who has been sacked a whopping 59 times this season. Young was taken down six times on Sunday as the Panthers gained just 124 yards and were a paltry 1 of 13 on third down.

While losing stinks, Tepper's actions aren't befitting of an NFL owner, much less a regular fan. The NFL will likely look into the matter to determine if any disciplinary action is warranted.