LOOK: Parole board member wears Chiefs tie to O.J. hearing, Twitter has jokes

We all have our favorite articles of clothing. Maybe a lucky pair of socks or a special pair of shoes you break out for an especially important event. Well, it appears Adam Endel, a commisioner on the parole board for O.J. Simpson, is just like us.

Endel, during an event that would be seen by millions of viewers, decided to break out his favorite thing: A loud Kansas City Chiefs tie that drew almost as much attention as Simpson saying he's lived a "conflict-free life."

All of Twitter when O.J. said he's lived a conflict free life pic.twitter.com/kfCJQ6TCR6 — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) July 20, 2017

Naturally, it was immediately pointed out and Twitter had a field day.

Big Chiefs fan, apparently pic.twitter.com/ndt2XWmMwc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2017

Really, you woke up this morning for this and decided to wear your Chiefs tie? pic.twitter.com/dizQaAEb0G — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencerUN) July 20, 2017

Wait wait wait wait wait... you showed up to preside over the OJ Simpson parole hearing in a Kansas City Chiefs tie, my guy? pic.twitter.com/qOJnwswubf — Leader Baffoe (@TimBaffoe) July 20, 2017

A parole board commissioner chose today to wear that Kansas City Chiefs tie, because life is an SNL episode pic.twitter.com/lNGkExm7bN — Brian Ries (@moneyries) July 20, 2017

This guy knew he’d be on national TV and decided to wear a Kansas City Chiefs tie? Did he have a stain on the Looney Tunes one? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 20, 2017

How to dress like a serious parole board SOB: Break out your high school Kansas City Chiefs tie! pic.twitter.com/HYjjGEI4JR — LOONEY ! (@LooneyonFox) July 20, 2017

Can't quite make out the tie? Allow us to help.

Nevada Parole commissioner: I don't want to parole O.J.

Also him: I'll parole him if he agrees to play for the Chiefs. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/na81xvTuQZ — John Breech (@johnbreech) July 20, 2017

Moral of the story? You can wear whatever you want but unless you want to be clowned by an entire medium, maybe leave the team ties at home when O.J. Simpson is in front of your parole board.