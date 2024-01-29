It might feel like Groundhog Day for some NFL fans as the Kansas City Chiefs are once again playing for a Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes and his team are making an appearance in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years, reaching Super Bowl LVIII by taking down the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the AFC title game on Sunday.

It was a sensational day for Mahomes, who completed his first 11 passes of the game, and that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise after seeing how amped up the quarterback was pregame. ESPN's Adam Teicher captured Mahomes' pregame speech to the team before they came out of the tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium and, judging by how sharp the team was throughout the game, it seems to have struck the correct chord.

"How bad do you f---ing want it?" Mahomes yelled. "It's a f---ing mentality when we step on that field. Everything you got on every single play. And we find a way to get a win."

Mahomes completed 30 of his 39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in the win. This victory gave him a 14-3 playoff record and his .824 playoff win percentage is the best of any quarterback all-time (minimum 15 starts). Now that he's playing in another Super Bowl, Mahomes can join a pantheon that consists of Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, and Troy Aikman as the only quarterbacks to win at least three Super Bowls in their career.