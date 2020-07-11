Watch Now: How Mahomes May Dominate AFC West For Years ( 1:40 )

Life probably gets a lot more fun after you ink the most lucrative contract in sports history. At least that's what Patrick Mahomes is showing, alongside his Chiefs' teammate Travis Kelce, during their performance at the American Century Championship tournament, a celebrity golf competition at the Edgewood Tahoe resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The quarterback's first time entering the competition maybe didn't yield the most eye-popping numbers -- he wound up finishing 38th -- but Mahomes still seems to be enjoying his time out on the links. Whenever he does do something impressive, he reacts as passionately as he does while on a football field. Take this putt, for example, where his reaction makes it seem like he's more excited than if he'd just scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

It's not just what he does in the actual competition that gets him excited. Mahomes has also found time to mess with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The chemistry on the golf course could use some work, but at least they've got things figured out on the gridiron.

Kelce managed to get Mahomes back the following day. While his quarterback was in the middle of a live interview, Kelce snuck into the background and gave the reigning Super Bowl MVP a wet-willy.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with Kansas City worth $477 million (and can reach up to $503 million) with a $141.48 million injury guarantee. The contract includes a cap mechanism that allows salary to never dip below a certain threshold of the salary cap.

Training camp for the 2020 NFL season is set to begin on July 28.