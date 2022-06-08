Bill Belichick is apparently not just a head coach for the New England Patriots, he is also a fill-in center. During Patriots mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, the Super Bowl champion coach lined up to participate in the team's practice.

Quarterback Mac Jones was seen taking snaps from Belichick, which is not something you see every day.

Take a look at Belichick, who played center and tight end in his college days at Wesleyan University, integrating himself into the drill:

Belichick has always taken a different approach than many head coaches, so while coaches tell their teams what to do from the sidelines, it's no surprise that he is participating.

The team is now without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is the Las Vegas Raiders new head coach, so there are many questions surrounding what Jones and company will look like this season. Who will call the plays, what type of offense the team will run and how successful Jones will be are all major question marks for the Patriots.

If you are wondering how the offense will run next season, don't ask Belichick. When asked if this is a new offensive system and how big the changes may be, Belichick wasn't giving much away. "I don't know. You make changes every year. I can't, I wouldn't be able to rank them."

Turns out Jones taking snaps with Belichick during practice could be one of those changes.