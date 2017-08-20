LOOK: Patriots find leftover Super Bowl confetti in Houston 195 days after winning
The cleaning staff in Houston missed a couple of things while cleaning up after Super Bowl LI
Apparently, the people who were in charge of cleaning up confetti after Super Bowl LI didn't do a great job, and we know that because the Patriots actually found some during their return trip to NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday.
Just to be clear: The Super Bowl was played in February. The Patriots found the confetti on Aug. 19.
As I'm sure you remember, the last time the Patriots were at NRG Stadium came on Feb. 5 when they pulled off one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history and beat the Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI. After the game, confetti started to shoot out from everywhere because that's what happens after a team wins the Super Bowl.
Here's what that looks like.
Even though it looks purple in the picture, that's actually a ton of red, white and blue confetti.
If you watched any of the postgame interviews after the Patriots' win, you probably noticed that there was confetti flying everywhere.
After the Super Bowl celebration is over, someone is actually in charge of cleaning up the confetti, however, they clearly missed one spot and the Patriots found that spot before their game against the Texans on Saturday.
That confetti is 195 days old. Now, I'm not sure if that means those phones haven't been cleaned at all for the past six months, but just to be safe, I'd make sure to use some sanitizer before touching them if I were on the Patriots' staff.
As for the the actual game between the Texans and the Patriots, Tom Brady looked as comfortable as ever in Houston. The Patriots quarterback went 6 of 9 for 67 yards and a touchdown before being pulled from the game.
For more highlights from Saturday night's games, be sure to check out our Week 2 preseason roundup by clicking here.
