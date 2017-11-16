LOOK: Patriots get a big 'surprise' after holding practice in Colorado

Since the Patriots are headed for Mexico City this week, coach Bill Belichick decided to not to fly back to Massachusetts after the team's win over the Broncos on Sunday. Instead, the Patriots decided to spend the week in Colorado Springs, where they've been practicing at the Air Force Academy.

The decision to practice in Colorado basically has two major upsides for the Patriots. First, it allows them to start adjusting to the elevation that they'll be facing in Mexico City. The Patriots will be practicing this week at an altitude of roughly 6,000 feet, which should help them when they get to Mexico City, where the altitude is roughly 7,400 feet.

The other upside to practicing in Colorado is that the Patriots are getting fun surprises this week that they wouldn't normally get in Foxborough.

For instance, take Wednesday's practice. As the Patriots' session was winding down, they got a surprise from the Wings of Blue, the Air Force's parachute team.

A high-flying surprise from the @usairforce Wings of Blue: pic.twitter.com/vrddxbAn8P — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2017

The air show even impressed Rob Gronkowski, who said the team had no idea it was coming.

"It was cool. I mean, we were in for a surprise," Gronkowski said in a transcript provided by the team. "They said they had something for us and they pointed up in the air. We saw an airplane flying around and I was hoping to see someone jump out and they had like eight guys jump out, so it was super neat to see them and they landed right in front of us on the practice field."

The Patriots will be hoping to put on an air show of their own when they play the Raiders in Mexico City on Sunday. That game, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET, will be televised on CBS.