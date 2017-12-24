LOOK: Patriots get another favorable ruling on TD catch and everyone is very angry
The Pats won another challenge and fans are upset about it
The Patriots got a massive break in Week 15 when a would-be game-winning touchdown reception by Steelers tight end Jesse James was ruled incomplete. It was the right call, but the rule that caused it was very annoying and people got very upset about it because no one likes the Patriots to have nice things. You can only imagine the reaction when it happened again in Week 16 against the Bills.
Actually, wait, you can see the reaction, because people freaked out about it on social media. It started when Buffalo got into the red zone late in the first half against the Patriots.
According to Alberto Riveron, the NFL VP of Officiating, Benjamin did not have control by the time his foot left the ground.
Don't read the replies there unless you love reading swear words. The folks who saw that tweet weren't the only ones who disagreed with the call. There were plenty of folks who believed the Pats were getting a good deal on the play in question.
Here is the bigger problem: the guys in New York are spending too much time examining the nitty gritty of each play, breaking down the granular details of whether not a play was successful.
The refs should be able to make a call on the field and then, if something was obviously and/or horribly wrong, overturn it. There should not be some 20-minute breakdown and then a guess as to whether or not a play was ruled correctly.
There is just too much being decided by inconsistent decision makers in New York when it comes to the outcomes of football games at this point. Even if the ruling was ultimately correct, there needs to be more decided on the field.
