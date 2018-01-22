LOOK: Patriots hero Danny Amendola celebrates AFC title with ex-Miss Universe

If Tom Brady was the star of the Patriots' 24-20 comeback win over the Jaguars, then Danny Amendola was definitely the unsung hero.

Without Amendola, the Patriots' season probably would've ended at the hands of the Jaguars during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. With the Patriots trailing 20-10 and Rob Gronkowski (concussion) on the sideline, the Patriots needed someone to step up and that someone ended up being Amendola.

During the fourth quarter alone, Amendola caught five passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Although both of his scores were clutch, you could argue that his biggest catch didn't come on a touchdown, but on a 21-yard gain early in the fourth quarter that saved a Patriots drive after they were facing a third-and-18.

This is the key play if the #Patriots come back to win. Money conversion on 3rd and 18.pic.twitter.com/Rbv6Leg7hE — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) January 21, 2018

Amendola also set up the Patriots' second touchdown drive of the fourth quarter with a 20-yard punt return that gave New England possession at Jacksonville's 30-yard line.

Amendola was so clutch that even Bill Belichick was heaping praise on him after the game.

"Danny's such a good football player," Belichick said, via quotes from the team. "When you look up 'good football player' in the dictionary his picture is right there beside it. It doesn't matter what it is. Fielding punts, third down, big play, red area, onside kick recovery -- whatever we need him to do. He's just a tremendous player, very instinctive, tough, great concentration. He had some big plays for us today."

After the win, Amendola celebrated with the woman he's been dating for roughly the past two years: Olivia Culpo.

Culpo was named Miss Universe in 2012, and as soon as the game was over, she made her way down to the field and jumped into Amendola's arms.

Not only did Culpo share a video of her embrace with Amendola, but she also shared a picture.

There was also a kiss that didn't go unnoticed by the millions of people who were watching the postgame at home.

Danny Amendola and ex-Miss Universe Olivia Culpo had a sweet celebration after Patriots win https://t.co/OlM9MxOixK #MeerKatNation pic.twitter.com/Y0jg6KUmMV — Texas Meerkats (@TexasMeerkats) January 22, 2018

The Olivia Culpo/Danny Amendola kiss might have been the most passionate kiss I've ever seen. Took me several hours to process it — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) January 22, 2018

Coincidentally, both of them are probably going to have a big February. Not only will Amendola be playing in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, but Culpo will be making her debut in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.