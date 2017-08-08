LOOK: Patriots reportedly buy two Boeing 767 planes, and they might save money

To the victors go the spoils, and the Patriots, winners of five Super Bowls in the last 20 years, are some of the biggest victors in all of sports. Hence they are some of the most spoiled (in a good way), which reportedly now includes a pair of Boeing 767 jets they can fly around during the 2017 season.

According to Darren Rovell, the Pats are now the first team in the NFL to have their own pair of planes, specifically designed for the team to fly in.

JUST IN: Patriots become first NFL team to buy 767 to fly to games. They actually bought two https://t.co/Sf6C596Gsr pic.twitter.com/UOpJj5hzLR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 8, 2017

Rovell reports that the planes the Pats purchased are retrofitted to showcase the franchise's success. As you can see in the picture above, the Patriots' full logo is up front, along with colored stripes for the team along the side. And the best part, the five Lombardi Trophies on the tail. The plane is loaded with only first-class seats.

According to Rovell, the planes could cost between $5 million and $65 million used, although a brand new plane could cost as much as $200 million.

As it turns out, though, this might not be so much about the Patriots flaunting their wealth and success as it is just a smart business decision. The cost of charter air travel has increased with teams taking their larger planes out of rotation, Rovell writes, which means that teams are constantly looking for other opportunities; they only take 10 trips a year as a team, but it's still a costly operation, with Rovell reporting those trips cost about $4 million in total.

Fueling up their own plane -- and having a second plane as a backup -- is hardly a cheap alternative, but over the long haul it might be the smartest decision from a fiscal perspective. So of course the Patriots are the ones making that move first in the NFL.