LOOK: Patriots reportedly buy two Boeing 767 planes, and they might save money
To the victors go the spoils, and the Patriots, winners of five Super Bowls in the last 20 years, are some of the biggest victors in all of sports. Hence they are some of the most spoiled (in a good way), which reportedly now includes a pair of Boeing 767 jets they can fly around during the 2017 season.
According to Darren Rovell, the Pats are now the first team in the NFL to have their own pair of planes, specifically designed for the team to fly in.
Rovell reports that the planes the Pats purchased are retrofitted to showcase the franchise's success. As you can see in the picture above, the Patriots' full logo is up front, along with colored stripes for the team along the side. And the best part, the five Lombardi Trophies on the tail. The plane is loaded with only first-class seats.
According to Rovell, the planes could cost between $5 million and $65 million used, although a brand new plane could cost as much as $200 million.
As it turns out, though, this might not be so much about the Patriots flaunting their wealth and success as it is just a smart business decision. The cost of charter air travel has increased with teams taking their larger planes out of rotation, Rovell writes, which means that teams are constantly looking for other opportunities; they only take 10 trips a year as a team, but it's still a costly operation, with Rovell reporting those trips cost about $4 million in total.
Fueling up their own plane -- and having a second plane as a backup -- is hardly a cheap alternative, but over the long haul it might be the smartest decision from a fiscal perspective. So of course the Patriots are the ones making that move first in the NFL.
-
Browns' Coleman cleared in assault case
The Browns got good news about their No. 1 wideout
-
Lewis away from Cincy with health issue
Lewis wasn't present at Tuesday's practice, prompting the team to release a statement
-
Dale Jr. spends day with Redskins
NASCAR's most popular driver also took Kirk Cousins and Norman for a spin at Richmond
-
Suh and Cutler pumped to be teammates
The new Dolphins quarterback is glad to have an old rival as a teammate
-
Packers release nose tackle Letroy Guion
Guion was a nose tackle who dealt with off-field issues during his time with the Packers
-
John Fox: 'Great' Jay Cutler is in Miami
The Bears were 7-13 the last two seasons in games started by Jay Cutler
Add a Comment