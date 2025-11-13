LOOK: Patriots to wear new Storm Blue alternate uniform for first time ever on Thursday night vs. Jets
The Patriots new 'Rivalries' uniform will be making its debut on Thursday
When the New England Patriots take the field on Thursday night, the team will be wearing a new alternate uniform it has never worn before: The Nor'easter.
The uniform was unveiled back in August as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. The Patriots were one of eight teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform for 2025, and they'll be the fourth team to debut the new look.
The plan behind the "Rivalries" program was to design a uniform based on a theme that's local to each team. With the Patriots being located in the northeast, the team decided to create a "Nor'easter" jersey and helmet combination that "blends the region's natural elements, rich maritime history, and football tradition into a bold, future-forward design," according to the team.
The Nor’easter is here.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 28, 2025
Introducing the Patriots 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 uniform. pic.twitter.com/gQw1P1px3I
The official color of the uniform is Storm Blue, which was picked because it's "Rugged, weathered, and worn in, like the coastline after a gale." The uniform has six stars on the neckline, which represents the six New England states.
The Patriots are wearing the uniforms for the first time in their Thursday night game against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. You can see a few more photos of the uniform below.
And now, let's take a closer look at the helmet.
10 out of 10 🤌 pic.twitter.com/gNMpAP9pxg— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 11, 2025
The Patriots teamed up with Nike to create the new uniform with a design that's suppose to harness "the power and unpredictability of a New England storm."
The Storm Blue look is definitely a hit in the Patriots' locker room.
"Probably the nicest uniform I've worn in my whole football career," Jaylin Hawkins said this week, via ESPN. "They're dope; the color scheme. Has a lot of 'aura' to it."
The Patriots are one of eight teams that will be participating in the "Rivalries" program this year. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement.
Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform, so not every team got a new uniform this year.
Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:
- 2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here)
- 2026: AFC South and NFC North
- 2027: AFC West and NFC East
- 2028: AFC North and NFC South
After the Patriots wear their new uniform on Thursday night, we'll be getting another "Rivalries" uniform game on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams show off their new look against the Seahawks.
Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2025 (The team listed first is the "Rivalries" uniform team):
- Week 4: Cardinals vs. Seahawks (See the uniform here)
- Week 4: Dolphins vs. Jets (See the uniform here)
- Week 5: Bills vs. Patriots (See the uniform here)
- Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets (Thursday, Nov. 13))
- Week 11: Rams vs. Seahawks (Sunday, Nov. 16)
- Week 14: Jets vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 7)
- Week 16: Seahawks vs. Rams (Thursday, Dec. 18)
- Week 18: 49ers vs. Seahawks (Jan. 3 or Jan. 4)
The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season. The "Rivalries" uniforms will only be worn once this season by each team.