When the New England Patriots take the field on Thursday night, the team will be wearing a new alternate uniform it has never worn before: The Nor'easter.

The uniform was unveiled back in August as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. The Patriots were one of eight teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform for 2025, and they'll be the fourth team to debut the new look.

The plan behind the "Rivalries" program was to design a uniform based on a theme that's local to each team. With the Patriots being located in the northeast, the team decided to create a "Nor'easter" jersey and helmet combination that "blends the region's natural elements, rich maritime history, and football tradition into a bold, future-forward design," according to the team.

The official color of the uniform is Storm Blue, which was picked because it's "Rugged, weathered, and worn in, like the coastline after a gale." The uniform has six stars on the neckline, which represents the six New England states.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jets: Live stream, prediction, preview for 'TNF' Jordan Dajani

The Patriots are wearing the uniforms for the first time in their Thursday night game against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. You can see a few more photos of the uniform below.

And now, let's take a closer look at the helmet.

The Patriots teamed up with Nike to create the new uniform with a design that's suppose to harness "the power and unpredictability of a New England storm."

The Storm Blue look is definitely a hit in the Patriots' locker room.

"Probably the nicest uniform I've worn in my whole football career," Jaylin Hawkins said this week, via ESPN. "They're dope; the color scheme. Has a lot of 'aura' to it."

The Patriots are one of eight teams that will be participating in the "Rivalries" program this year. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement.

Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform, so not every team got a new uniform this year.

Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here

AFC East and NFC West (See 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

After the Patriots wear their new uniform on Thursday night, we'll be getting another "Rivalries" uniform game on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams show off their new look against the Seahawks.

Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2025 (The team listed first is the "Rivalries" uniform team):

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season. The "Rivalries" uniforms will only be worn once this season by each team.