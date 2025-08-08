Tom Brady's legacy in New England is cemented several times over, but the legendary quarterback's figure will remain a permanent presence at Gillette Stadium after a statue was unveiled Friday evening. The 12-foot-tall -- in honor of Brady's jersey number -- bronze statue was unveiled in a ceremony ahead of the Patriots' first preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

"There's a saying, people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel," Patriots CEO Robert Kraft said ahead of the unveiling. "And for two decades, Tom Brady made [the] Patriots feel invincible."

It's hard to argue with Kraft's statement. One year after being drafted with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady stepped in for injured starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe and won 11 of 14 games as a starter, leading the Patriots to the playoffs and a win in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Brady would lead the team to six Super Bowl championships, winning Super Bowl MVP in four of those games. He would also pick up one Super Bowl win (and game MVP honors) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady also won three NFL MVP awards under center for New England.

Speaking after the statue was unveiled, Brady echoed Kraft's earlier comments, turning them toward the throngs of New England fans who showed up for the ceremony.

"This is quite overwhelming, obviously, and I just thank you so much for being here," Brady said. "It means the world to me. I appreciate it. Thank you. As RKK just said it perfectly, people will never forget how you made them feel. Right now, I feel extremely honored, deeply grateful, and if I'm being honest, kind of old."

Brady also found time to throw a shot at the fanbase of some of his former AFC East rivals.

"But in the end, the statue isn't just for Pats fans," Brady said. "It'll also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third."