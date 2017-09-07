LOOK: Patriots use Gillette Stadium scoreboard to viciously troll the Falcons

The Patriots have spent this entire offseason doing everything they can to remind everyone that they came back from a 28-3 deficit in the Super Bowl, and unfortunately for Falcons fans, it looks like they're not quite done yet.

During the pregame at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, the scoreboard operator decided to put a tiny Super Bowl reminder up for everyone to see.

Clearer shot of scoreboard right now.

Troll, troll, troll, your boat. pic.twitter.com/rlWUl6a6cL — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 7, 2017

Just in case you can't see what the scoreboard says, here's a closer look.

That thing doesn't just say 28-3, either, please notice that the scoreboard operator also included the quarter (third) and time left in the game (2:12).

The scoreboard operator was clearly feeling extra vicious because he also put the Super bowl score on another scoreboard adjacent to the first one.

That 28-3 score seems to be the theme of the night for Patriots fans. Besides the scoreboard, several people at the game have made sure to prominently display the scoreboard in their tailgating areas.

Game day ready @barstoolsports @great_harbor_yacht_club #letsgooo #blitzforsix #gopats #saftb A post shared by nickniman (@nickniman) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Let's also not forget that the Patriots put 283 diamonds in the Super Bowl rings as way to commemorate their comeback. Oh, and March 28 basically became National Falcons Collapse Day this year because, you know, it was 3/28.

For Falcons fans, Super Bowl LI is likely going to be the gift that keeps on giving for the rest of time, only there's no gift actually involved, only pain.

On the other hand, if it makes Falcons fans feel any better, the blown Super Bowl lead isn't the only thing that's being made fun of at Gillette Stadium: Roger Goodell clown towels are everywhere.