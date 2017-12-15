LOOK: Peyton Manning is in a movie that's out this weekend, but it's not Star Wars

If you're a Peyton Manning fan who has no interest seeing the new "Star Wars" movie this weekend, we have some good news for you: There's another movie you can see and it features Manning.

The former NFL quarterback has officially taken his talents to Hollywood as the voice of an animated character in the new movie "Ferdinand," which was released on Friday.

In the movie, Manning voices a bull, and we can probably agree that the only way it could've been more fitting is if Manning had voiced a horse since he played for the Colts and Broncos.

Here's a sneak peek at Manning's role as Guapo the Bull. Manning's part starts around the 17-second mark.

A big reason the retired quarterback took the role is because he wanted to impress his kids.

"I was flattered to be asked by the good folks at Fox and by the creators of this film, 'Ferdinand,'" Manning said earlier this year, via People.com. "It's something that I kind of wanted to be a part of, just to be able to watch this film with my kids and to see them laugh knowing maybe that's their dad up there, onscreen. That's kind of a cool thing at this moment because of their age and because animated films are so popular with my kids and certainly a lot of kids their age."

Since I haven't seen the movie yet, I'm not sure where Manning will fall on the quarterback-turned-actor rankings, but I can tell you that Dan Marino ("Ace Ventura: Pet Detective") is currently in the lead, followed by Brett Favre ("There's Something About Mary") and Tom Brady ("Ted 2").

Of course, you can't really take your kids to see any of those three other movies, so maybe we should put Manning in a category of his own.