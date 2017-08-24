LOOK: Peyton Manning visits the Bears to give some advice to quarterbacks

The Peyton Manning Retirement Tour has been pretty calm and quiet. The former Colts and Broncos quarterback, who rode off into the sunset following his second Super Bowl victory following the 2015 season, has been around. He's having fun. But he isn't in the news the way you might expect him to be.

'Tis time for some football, however, so Manning is managing to pop up here and there. His latest spot is an interesting one, with Manning visiting the Chicago Bears to check in on practice where there is a pretty heated non-battle going on between Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky.

Manning, of course, played for Bears coach John Fox for multiple seasons in Denver, losing one Super Bowl with Fox as head coach (the New York Super Bowl, a bloodbath defeat to the Seattle Seahawks). The duo also went to the playoffs two other times, with Manning and the Broncos losing to the Ravens in OT in his first year and to the Colts in Fox's final season in Denver.

The Sheriff was doing his usual thing, strolling around in a plaid button up, hands in pockets, being really Southern and dishing out advice to the quarterbacks on the roster.

🎶 Peyton is at Halas Hall. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/6B1yYFWBMB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2017

He appears to have given equal time to both Glennon and Trubisky, the latter of whom looked particularly geeked to see Manning show up. Can't blame him -- he got to pick Manning's brain on the offense (similar to what Manning has played in before) and picked up some "pointers" from the legendary quarterback.

"We talked about the offense a little bit, just how things are going," Trubisky said. "How he's doing, how I'm doing, and how this is a good offense because he used to play in a similar one.

"So he was just giving me some pointers, things I could do moving forward, how this is a great offense to be in and how I've got some good coaches to help me out. It's awesome to have him at practice."

Of note: Glennon has been listed on the top of the depth chart all offseason and all preseason. He is probably (definitely?) going to be the starter for Week 1 of the regular season, although there is some buzz about the idea of Trubisky taking the starting job.

"I don't like doing hypotheticals," Fox said when asked if Trubisky could start Week 1 of the NFL season. "Right now, Mike Glennon's the starter."

Hmm. That is something to at least monitor. In Week 3 of the preseason (Sunday 1 p.m. ET in Tennessee) Glennon will start but both he and Trubisky will get even snaps. If Trubisky outplays Glennon again, there is going to be more heat from the fans and the media placed on Fox and the front office determining who starts.

This feels like a pretty fluid situation. Hopefully Peyton was able to provide some insight.