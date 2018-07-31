LOOK: Phillies fans lead E-A-G-L-E-S chants at Fenway Park during Red Sox game
Because the Eagles beat the Patriots, remember?
Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, the City of Brotherly Love has all but made other cities its own.
At the start of training camp, for instance, Eagles fans were still putting their own spin on the Minnesota Vikings' "Skol" chant -- a battle cry that morphed into "Foles" when Nick Foles and the Birds routed Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game.
On Monday, months after "Skol" was also used at a 76ers game to cheer on Philly's Markelle Fultz, that kind of Eagles fandom seeped all the way into Fenway Park, where the first-place Phillies took on the first-place Boston Red Sox.
The Sox and Phils may have been deadlocked in a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning. But that didn't deter traveling Philly fans from igniting an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant amid the Boston faithful.
As NBC Sports Philadelphia noted, the chant was met with some boos. But that's only because Nick Foles outplayed Tom Brady in the big game and perhaps ended the greatest sports dynasty this generation of Boston fans has ever seen.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Smith-Schuster is just gonna be himself
The NFL's biggest little kid, now 21, has embraced his inner child and it's working out we...
-
Richard Sherman: New rule is a disaster
Sherman's views are shared by many players who are seeking clarity on the new helmet rule
-
Jon Gruden showing Raiders film from '76
Jared Cook said that Gruden is showing film 'where you can barely see the players'
-
Report: Diggs gets five-year extension
Diggs won't be making Antonio Brown money but he'll reportedly be close
-
What Sam Darnold can expect as a rookie
Raja Bell talks Darnold signing and what he learned as a rookie
-
Chandler Jones leaves Twitter in shock
RIP to this blocking sled