LOOK: Phillies fans lead E-A-G-L-E-S chants at Fenway Park during Red Sox game

Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, the City of Brotherly Love has all but made other cities its own.

At the start of training camp, for instance, Eagles fans were still putting their own spin on the Minnesota Vikings' "Skol" chant -- a battle cry that morphed into "Foles" when Nick Foles and the Birds routed Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game.

Eagles fans at camp doing the FOLES version of the Vikings SKOL chant as Nick walks by them back into the locker room. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 28, 2018

On Monday, months after "Skol" was also used at a 76ers game to cheer on Philly's Markelle Fultz, that kind of Eagles fandom seeped all the way into Fenway Park, where the first-place Phillies took on the first-place Boston Red Sox.

The Sox and Phils may have been deadlocked in a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning. But that didn't deter traveling Philly fans from igniting an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant amid the Boston faithful.

Listen carefully and you'll hear an E-A-G-L-E-S chant met with boos at Fenway Park.



That's because the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 by the score of 41-33. pic.twitter.com/J8Q62vydbK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 31, 2018

As NBC Sports Philadelphia noted, the chant was met with some boos. But that's only because Nick Foles outplayed Tom Brady in the big game and perhaps ended the greatest sports dynasty this generation of Boston fans has ever seen.