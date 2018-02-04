LOOK: Philly uses waterproof hydraulic fluid to stop Eagles fans from climbing poles

Expect chaos in Philadelphia if the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday

Before the Eagles won the NFC Championship game, workers in Philadelphia greased street poles with Crisco in an attempt to prevent fans from climbing them during what they figured would be a chaotic celebratory scene if the Eagles won. Well, the Eagles won and then their pole-climbing fans defeated the Crisco. 

So, with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII against the Patiots, Philadelphia police have upgraded from Crisco to hydraulic fluid. On Sunday morning, they -- the "Pole Patrol -- went to work.

As Caitlin McCabe of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, they covered roughly 100 street poles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And they're not done.

Other preventive measures are also being prepared:

Hopefully, Philadelphia police have better luck than the last time a local team won a championship. According to Philly.com, police made 76 arrests the night the Phillies won the World Series back in 2008. The Eagles have never won a Super Bowl, so the city will erupt if they find a way to upset the Patriots, who defeated them in their most recent trip to the Super Bowl in February 2005.

Nobody should expect Eagles fans to give up on the idea of climbing poles. After the NFC title game, they successfully defeated the Crisco.

As Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley noted in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, the preventive measures being taken are more likely to serve as an invitation rather than a deterrent. 

At this point, Tom Brady appears to be the only thing that can prevent Eagles fans from climbing poles and causing havoc in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

