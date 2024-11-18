The roof is literally falling on the Dallas Cowboys. A piece of the AT&T Stadium roof fell onto the field prior to the Cowboys' Monday night showdown against the Houston Texans.

Specifically, a large piece of metal fell from the ceiling roughly two hours prior to kickoff as the retractable roof was opening. Fortunately, no one was injured.

"We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell on the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening," the Cowboys said in a statement. "There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible."

This was the first time the Cowboys had tried to open the roof for a game since Week 8 of the 2022 season against the Chicago Bears. That game was a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Cowboys' home stadium continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons. Last Sunday, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped a sure touchdown pass after losing the ball in the sun. Despite that and other prior issues with sunlight interfering with games, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't plan to block the sun during games anytime soon.

"My biggest thought when we were building it was, 'Don't have it look like it's not outdoors. Make it look like it's outdoors,'" said Jones, whose team is enduring a rocky 3-6 season. "That stadium was built to feel like it's outdoors when you're indoors, and it was built to have sunlight coming in."