A skirmish broke out during pregame between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns. While it involved scores of players both from sides, 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel and Browns defensive back Juan Thornhill appeared to be right in the middle of the action.

If there is bad blood between Samuel and Thornhill, it could be from Thornhill's time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both rookies in 2019, Thornhill was a member of the Chiefs' squad that defeated Samuel's 49ers in that year's Super Bowl.

Sunday is a big game for both teams. Cleveland (2-3) needs a win in order to keep pace with the rest of the AFC North division. The Browns entered the day in third place in the division by virtue of their Week 1 win over the Bengals, who also started the day with a 2-3 record. The 49ers are one of just two undefeated teams (the Eagles being the other) and are hoping to extend their regular season unbeaten streak to 15 games.