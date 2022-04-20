Last year, the Los Angeles Rams were the talk of the NFL Draft, but it had nothing to do with their selections. Fans were in awe of the beautiful mansion the Rams used as their war room and this year they will once again have an impressive backdrop to make their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The defending Super Bowl champions chose their draft home with some assistance from Netflix's Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald.

The Draft House is located in the Hollywood Hills, opposed to last year's location of Malibu.

Oppenheim said the team needs something worthy of a world champion and they found an incredible house to show head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

Snead says with a house like this he feels the team can add some solid players to their 53-man roster.

The house has special touches for the Rams, including a surf board wit the team's name painted on it, Rams pillows, outdoor umbrellas, paintings and helmets, not to mention a picturesque view of the city.

Snead commented that the view was worthy of a first round draft pick, but McVay reminded him, with the success they've had, they have never had a first rounder during their time together.