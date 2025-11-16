The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a huge NFC West showdown on Sunday and when the Rams take the field, they'll be wearing a new "Midnight Mode" alternate uniform.

The uniform was unveiled back in August as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. The Rams were one of eight teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform for 2025, and they'll be the fifth team to debut the new look.

The plan behind the "Rivalries" program was to design a uniform based on a theme that's local to each team. With the Rams being in Los Angeles, the team decided to create a midnight themed uniform that "echoes the evening hue and energy at SoFi Stadium and pays homage to the hard work of so many across Los Angeles who grind around the clock to turn their dreams into a reality."

The uniform looks black, but there's a twinge of blue in there. According to the team, it's a "matte near-black midnight base with a hint of Royal blue."

The Rams are wearing the uniforms for the first time ever in their showdown against the Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox. Fans got their first look at the uniforms in person when the Rams headed out for warmups at SoFi Stadium.

And now, let's take a closer look at the helmet.

With the game being played in Los Angeles, the Rams will be celebrating their new uniform by giving their field a new look. The end zone have gone full "Midnight Mode."

Even the Rams mascot has a "Midnight Mode" uniform.

The Rams are one of eight teams that will be participating in the "Rivalries" program this year. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement.

Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform, so not every team got a new uniform this year.

Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here

AFC East and NFC West (See 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

After the Rams wear their new uniform on Sunday, we won't be getting another "Rivalries" uniform game until Week 14.

Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2025 (The team listed first is the "Rivalries" uniform team):

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season. The "Rivalries" uniforms will only be worn once this season by each team