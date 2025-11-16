LOOK: Rams wearing new Midnight Mode 'Rivalries' uniform in Week 11 showdown vs. Seahawks
The Rams will be wearing a new uniform on Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a huge NFC West showdown on Sunday and when the Rams take the field, they'll be wearing a new "Midnight Mode" alternate uniform.
The uniform was unveiled back in August as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. The Rams were one of eight teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform for 2025, and they'll be the fifth team to debut the new look.
The plan behind the "Rivalries" program was to design a uniform based on a theme that's local to each team. With the Rams being in Los Angeles, the team decided to create a midnight themed uniform that "echoes the evening hue and energy at SoFi Stadium and pays homage to the hard work of so many across Los Angeles who grind around the clock to turn their dreams into a reality."
Midnight mode, activated. ☑️ pic.twitter.com/RMVkEsWct3— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 13, 2025
The uniform looks black, but there's a twinge of blue in there. According to the team, it's a "matte near-black midnight base with a hint of Royal blue."
The Rams are wearing the uniforms for the first time ever in their showdown against the Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox. Fans got their first look at the uniforms in person when the Rams headed out for warmups at SoFi Stadium.
The @RamsNFL NFL Nike Rivalries uniforms are here and they're beautiful.— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025
SEAvsLAR - 4:05pm ET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Fc7Cwx12eE
And now, let's take a closer look at the helmet.
Midnight mode activated. @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/Le7Of1V3b7— Riddell Sports (@RiddellSports) September 2, 2025
With the game being played in Los Angeles, the Rams will be celebrating their new uniform by giving their field a new look. The end zone have gone full "Midnight Mode."
Rivalries SUNDAY starts... NOW! 😈 pic.twitter.com/LLGyPK6U7m— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2025
Even the Rams mascot has a "Midnight Mode" uniform.
.@RampageNFL in the new Midnight Mode is 🔥🔥🔥#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/HKwNmSk9Bd— ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) November 16, 2025
The Rams are one of eight teams that will be participating in the "Rivalries" program this year. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement.
Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform, so not every team got a new uniform this year.
Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:
- 2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here)
- 2026: AFC South and NFC North
- 2027: AFC West and NFC East
- 2028: AFC North and NFC South
After the Rams wear their new uniform on Sunday, we won't be getting another "Rivalries" uniform game until Week 14.
Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2025 (The team listed first is the "Rivalries" uniform team):
- Week 4: Cardinals vs. Seahawks (See the uniform here)
- Week 4: Dolphins vs. Jets (See the uniform here)
- Week 5: Bills vs. Patriots (See the uniform here)
- Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets (See the uniform here)
- Week 11: Rams vs. Seahawks (Sunday, Nov. 16)
- Week 14: Jets vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 7)
- Week 16: Seahawks vs. Rams (Thursday, Dec. 18)
- Week 18: 49ers vs. Seahawks (Jan. 3 or Jan. 4)
The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season. The "Rivalries" uniforms will only be worn once this season by each team