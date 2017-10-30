LOOK: Randy Moss and Charles Woodson dress as each other for Halloween
Woodson broke out a great wig to give himself Randy's old hairdo
Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, there were probably a lot of kids in Minnesota and Oakland that dressed up as Randy Moss or Charles Woodson for Halloween. The No. 4 (Woodson) and No. 21 (Moss) picks in the 1998 NFL Draft, both players were immediate star contributors for their teams, with trips to the Pro Bowl and (occasionally) All-Pro teams yearly occurrences.
Nearly 20 years after they were drafted, Moss and Woodson are colleagues at ESPN, and also pretty good friends. This year, they decided to do what friends sometimes do, and come up with a tandem Halloween costume idea.
What was it?
This is so good. Moss as Woodson has the DB stance down perfectly, getting into press coverage on Woodson as Moss. And of course, Woodson's hair is picture-perfect Moss.
The only way this could be better is if they somehow got Daunte Culpepper involved to throw a deep pass, and then Woodson went up and Moss'd Moss.
