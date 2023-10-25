It might be impossible to find a football fan who roots for both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, but there is some merchandise for that fan if they somehow exist. One Ravens fan found that out after purchasing a misprinted hat from the team store.

With his team on a roll, the Ravens fan purchased a new hat, but he quickly found out that there was a major problem with it. In a photo posted to social media, the word "Steelers" was printed underneath the Ravens logo.

As one might expect, the fan immediately reached out to the team about getting a refund on his purchase.

Considering the Steelers and Ravens are bitter AFC North rivals, there is probably an extremely limited market for that hat. It's also good the fan spotted the mistake right away, lest he be caught sending a very mixed message.

Ravens fans are probably less inclined than usual to put on anything related to the Steelers considering the fact that Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore in their first meeting a few weeks ago. The Ravens will be looking for revenge in Week 18, and hopefully, everyone in attendance is wearing the right hat.