The goal of each NFL team is to get out of the preseason healthy, but there are always unfortunate injuries that occur during exhibition football. This happened to the Baltimore Ravens during their final preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders, as the Ravens' mascot, Poe, had to be carted off the field.

During halftime, Poe and a couple of other mascots took part in a football matchup against some kids. On one play, Pow was tackled and went down awkwardly. A cart had to be called, and the bird was moved to the locker room for further evaluation.

Check out what happened, here:

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Poe returned to the sidelines in the third quarter. Although, many theorize this is not the same bird that was injured at halftime.

Per the Ravens, Poe was hatched in 1998. He specializes in high fives, doing the floss and posing for selfies with Ravens fans.