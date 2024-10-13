Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is considered to be a very talented NFL player, but he did not look like a star in the first quarter of Baltimore's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

With Lamar Jackson and Co. facing a third-and-7 at the Washington 23-yard-line, Linderbaum muffed a shotgun snap while looking left at Washington's defensive alignment. He didn't keep his eye on the ball, so the snap traveled just a few inches backwards.

Check out what happened, here:

The Ravens did recover the loose ball, and Justin Tucker hit a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at three apiece.

Baltimore selected Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa, and he made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 after allowing zero sacks. The 24-year-old is a great player, but he would like to have this play back.