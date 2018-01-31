LOOK: Redskins player in total shock, had no idea he was part of Alex Smith trade
Someone forgot to tell Kendall Fuller that he was being traded to Kansas City
The offseason hasn't even technically started yet and we might have already had what might go down as the most shocking trade of the year in the NFL.
In a totally surprising deal that went down on Tuesday night, the Redskins decided to acquire Alex Smith from the Chiefs in a trade that will be sending a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller to Kansas City, only no one actually told Fuller that he was being traded.
The Redskins cornerback found out about the trade the same way most of us found out: He was scrolling through Twitter. The big difference between Fuller and everyone else though, is that he was actually a part of the deal.
Let's take a a brief look at last night's trade timeline so that we can all fully appreciate how shocked Fuller was when he learned that he had been traded.
The fun started at 9:35 p.m. ET when the Kansas City Star broke the news of the trade.
At the time, there weren't many details about the trade, except that Smith was involved and he was headed to the Redskins.
At 10:23 p.m. ET, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the Chiefs would be getting a third-round pick in the deal and an "unidentified" player.
At 10:45 p.m., Fuller responded to the tweet with one word.
By 10:57 p.m., there was some indication that Fuller was the "unidentified" player, but he still wasn't convinced and this is what he tweeted at 10:59 p.m.
Three minutes later...
I think he might be in denial.
Some time after midnight, someone must have finally called Fuller to give him the full details of the deal, because by 12:09 a.m. on Wednesday, he seemed to be accepting that he was definitely the "unidentified" player in the deal.
And finally, at 12:18 a.m., he fully accepted his fate.
In a period of four hours, I think it's safe to say that Fuller went through the entire emotion chart.
Although Smith is going to draw all the headlines in this deal, the Chiefs are getting a great player in Fuller. The 22-year-old, who was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, developed into one of the top slot corners in the NFL in 2017. As a matter of fact, Fuller was so good in 2017 that the man who drafted him -- former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan -- was shocked that Washington made him part of the deal.
Does that mean the Chiefs won this trade?
For all the winners and losers from the trade, and there's a lot of them, be sure to click here and check out this piece from Will Brinson.
