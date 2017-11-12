LOOK: Redskins receiver might have just made the catch of the year in the NFL

Less than 24 hours after being promoted from the practice squad in Washington, Redskins rookie Maurice Harris is already making a name for himself.

During the first quarter of the Redskins' game against the Vikings, Harris came through with what might go down as the catch of the year in the NFL. On a first-and-10 play from the Vikings' 36-yard line, Kirk Cousins threw a pass up toward Minnesota's goal line, and that's when Harris did this.

Maurice Harris somehow held on to this pass. NFL/FOX

The catch was so shocking that the official on the field actually ruled it incomplete. However, after a Redskins' challenge, it was ruled that Harris somehow caught the ball and scored a touchdown on the play.

The 36-yard touchdown catch gave the Redskins an early 7-0 lead.

The catch was even more impressive because it was Harris' first grab of the year. After spending the first nine weeks of the season on the practice squad, Harris was promoted to the active roster on Saturday, which also just happened to be his 25th birthday. The score was also the first touchdown of Harris' two-year career.

To keep tabs on the Vikings-Redskins game, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here. The GameTracker includes up-to-date stats and the latest score from the game in Washington.