LOOK: RG3 spent Week 1 of the NFL season schooling dudes in pickup basketball
RG3 doesn't currently have an NFL team to play for, so he's taking his game to the court
Robert Griffin III might not ever win an NFL MVP award, but who cares, because he was definitely the MVP of a pickup basketball game at a local gym over the weekend.
The free agent quarterback, who hasn't played in the NFL since being cut by the Browns in March, spent the opening week of the NFL season on a basketball court, where he schooled anyone and everyone who tried to guard him.
Let's watch RG3 hit four shots in a row.
Look at that jumper. Maybe Griffin should stop training for the NFL and start training for an NBA career. Although you could argue that Instagram video above makes RG3 look like a ball hog -- and I have to admit, I probably wouldn't pass the ball if I were him and those were my teammates -- Griffin isn't a ball hog at all.
In the video below, he throws a perfect bounce pass to one his teammates.
RG3 might want to get used to playing pickup basketball every weekend because it doesn't seem that any NFL teams are interested in him right now. Griffin did have a tryout with the Chargers back in July, but he didn't sign with the team, and no franchise in the NFL has really shown any interest in him since then.
