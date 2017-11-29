LOOK: Rishard Matthews backs Kaepernick with My Cause My Cleats design
Matthews chose to show support for the controversial former 49ers QB with his cleats
Colin Kaepernick still isn't signed, but he hasn't been forgotten by his fellow NFL players. Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will be paying tribute to Kaepernick for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign with some signature cleats that support Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.
Kaepernick's continuing free agency has been a point of contention after he started to take a knee during the national anthem last season before opting out of his contract in March. Other players have followed suit, with some of them publicly stating that Kaepernick is being colluded against by NFL owners. In his post, Matthews writes that Kaepernick has "paid the ultimate sacrifice to bring true everyday issues to light."
Kaepernick originally took a knee to protest police brutality and social justice in the United States. Since then, Donald Trump and others have vehemently opposed players kneeling during the anthem.
Kaepernick was recently on the cover of GQ's Men of the Year issue for his social activism.
