LOOK: Rishard Matthews backs Kaepernick with My Cause My Cleats design

Colin Kaepernick still isn't signed, but he hasn't been forgotten by his fellow NFL players. Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will be paying tribute to Kaepernick for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign with some signature cleats that support Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

Kaepernick's continuing free agency has been a point of contention after he started to take a knee during the national anthem last season before opting out of his contract in March. Other players have followed suit, with some of them publicly stating that Kaepernick is being colluded against by NFL owners. In his post, Matthews writes that Kaepernick has "paid the ultimate sacrifice to bring true everyday issues to light."

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Kaepernick originally took a knee to protest police brutality and social justice in the United States. Since then, Donald Trump and others have vehemently opposed players kneeling during the anthem.

Kaepernick was recently on the cover of GQ's Men of the Year issue for his social activism.