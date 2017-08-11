LOOK: Roger Goodell finally shows up at Gillette Stadium for a Patriots home game

The NFL commissioner just did something he hasn't done in more than two years.

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Roger Goodell has finally returned to Gillette Stadium.

The NFL commissioner was on hand for the Patriots' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Thursday. According to the Boston Globe, Goodell randomly decided to "pop" in for the game because he was in the Boston area. 

Goodell, who's not exactly Mr. Popular in Boston, sat in a box with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. 

Before Thursday, Goodell hadn't attended a game at Gillette since January 2015 when Deflategate started following the Patriots' AFC title win over the Colts. Goodell basically became a villain in the Boston area in May 2015 after Tom Brady's four-game suspension was handed out for the first time. 

The good news for Goodell is that it looks like he's going to survive his first visit back to Gillette, even though at least one Patriots player thought he wouldn't. Back in February, Rob Gronkowski said that Goodell was hated so much in New England that he wouldn't "even be able to land at the airport" if he tried to attend a game. 

Goodell is still planning to attend to the first game of the NFL regular season, which will be played in New England on Sept. 7. It's possible that the commissioner is hoping that his preseason visit to Gillette will take some sting off his visit for the opener.

That's probably not going to happen though. If anything Goodell's probably going to hear a few extra boos when he walks into the stadium on Sept. 7. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories