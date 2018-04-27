LOOK: Roger Staubach proves he's the best QB at the NFL Draft with gorgeous pass from stage

The NFL Draft got off to an interesting start in Dallas on Thursday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell attempted to quell some of the boos inevitably coming his way by inviting three Cowboys greats -- Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten -- to the stage for the opening ceremony.

Those three gentlemen each brought a football with them onto the stage, and they weren't planning on keeping them. They each tossed the pigskin into the crowd of fans in attendance. Staubach made the most of his opportunity to showcase that he's still got it.

The 76-year-old Hall of Famer unleashed a heave that traveled pretty deep into the audience, and the ball came down in a section filled with...wait for it...Steelers jerseys. You can't make this stuff up.

Roger Staubach throwing to Steelers like it's the 70s 😂😂😂 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SvPYmbDQHV — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) April 27, 2018

As you'd imagine, Twitter was split with reactions. Some people were wildly impressed with the strength Stabauch still has in that arm of his, while others couldn't resist making the obvious joke. (See above.)

Dang! Roger Staubach can still sling it! — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 27, 2018

Jeez, draft Staubach. Still got it. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 27, 2018

Maybe the Jets should draft Staubach. Still can sling it. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 27, 2018

Roger Staubach throws another INT to the #Steelers! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) April 27, 2018

Seriously, that ball had to travel 40-plus yards from the stage. https://t.co/Nv3qisPMKX — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 27, 2018

Browns are drafting Roger Staubach after that throw — Christopher (@sabkabob) April 27, 2018

The Browns did, in fact, not draft Staubach despite his impressive impromptu Pro Day. Neither did the Jets.