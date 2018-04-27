LOOK: Roger Staubach proves he's the best QB at the NFL Draft with gorgeous pass from stage
And he threw it right to the Steelers!
The NFL Draft got off to an interesting start in Dallas on Thursday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell attempted to quell some of the boos inevitably coming his way by inviting three Cowboys greats -- Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten -- to the stage for the opening ceremony.
Those three gentlemen each brought a football with them onto the stage, and they weren't planning on keeping them. They each tossed the pigskin into the crowd of fans in attendance. Staubach made the most of his opportunity to showcase that he's still got it.
The 76-year-old Hall of Famer unleashed a heave that traveled pretty deep into the audience, and the ball came down in a section filled with...wait for it...Steelers jerseys. You can't make this stuff up.
As you'd imagine, Twitter was split with reactions. Some people were wildly impressed with the strength Stabauch still has in that arm of his, while others couldn't resist making the obvious joke. (See above.)
The Browns did, in fact, not draft Staubach despite his impressive impromptu Pro Day. Neither did the Jets.
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Bradley Chubb
The Broncos see the board fall perfectly with Chubb falling to the No. 5 pick
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Denzel Ward
The Browns pulled off the biggest early surprise of draft night by passing on Chubb for Wa...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Sam Darnold
Pete Prisco likes that the Jets took a quarterback, but was it the right one?
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Saquon Barkley
Pete Prisco isn't buying the Giants' selection of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Baker Mayfield
Pete Prisco grades the Browns' pick of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield
-
Draft rumors: Broncos trying to trade up
The Broncos are trying to seriously spice things up out of the gate