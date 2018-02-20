LOOK: Russell Wilson and Ciara unveil first photo of their adorable baby daughter

The mystery is over, we finally know what baby Sienna looks like

It took more than nine months, but Russell Wilson and Ciara have finally unveiled the first picture of their baby daughter, Sienna, which is good news for the internet, because some people were actually starting to wonder whether or not she even existed. 

Well, we have good news for you guys, she does exist. 

Little Sienna made her public debut on Feb. 15 when Ciara shared a picture of her nearly 10-month old baby on Twitter.

If you're wondering why Wilson isn't in the picture, it's because he took the photo. Apparently, the Seahawks quarterback has decided to dabble in photography this offseason, because he's been taking multiple pictures of Ciara over the past month... 

But back to the baby, because she is totally adorable. 

After sharing a picture of mom and baby last week, Ciara decided to include dad this week when she shared the first public photo of Sienna hanging out with her Super Bowl XLVIII-winning dad. 

Sienna is Ciara's second child, but her first with Wilson. Sienna has a three-year-old half-brother named Future Jr. 

Little Sienna was born during the middle of the NFL Draft on April 28, 2017, and let's just say, she had some impeccable timing. 

