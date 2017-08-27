LOOK: Russell Wilson gets decked out for the Mayweather-McGregor fight
Wilson repped for The Money Team while hanging with Doug Baldwin and Richard Sherman for the fight
NFL players, like nearly everybody else in the world of sports, got all kinds of amped up for the big fight between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA star Conor McGregor. Some watched on pay-per-view while others attended the fight in person.
Some just... wore ridiculous outfits. Like Russell Wilson. Here's a snapshot, courtesy of Wilson's wife, Ciara.
Here's another:
That's Doug Baldwin with Wilson in the first pictures, and of course, Richard Sherman in the second. Both players seem to have considerably more up-to-date style than Russ, who may or may not have time-traveled to this fight from 2003.
Wilson did seem to enjoy himself at the fight, at least:
While Sherman gained new respect for McGregor, who put up a good fight but still wound up losing to Floyd, who moved to 50-0 on his career.
Seahawks teammate Jimmy Graham also offered his take.
