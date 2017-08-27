LOOK: Russell Wilson gets decked out for the Mayweather-McGregor fight

NFL players, like nearly everybody else in the world of sports, got all kinds of amped up for the big fight between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA star Conor McGregor. Some watched on pay-per-view while others attended the fight in person.

Some just... wore ridiculous outfits. Like Russell Wilson. Here's a snapshot, courtesy of Wilson's wife, Ciara.

Here's another:

That's Doug Baldwin with Wilson in the first pictures, and of course, Richard Sherman in the second. Both players seem to have considerably more up-to-date style than Russ, who may or may not have time-traveled to this fight from 2003.

Wilson did seem to enjoy himself at the fight, at least:

That was an amazing fight to watch! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 27, 2017

While Sherman gained new respect for McGregor, who put up a good fight but still wound up losing to Floyd, who moved to 50-0 on his career.

I must say. Mcgregor gained a fan tonight.... He taught hard.... made no excuses .... represented himself well...#Respect — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 27, 2017

Seahawks teammate Jimmy Graham also offered his take.