LOOK: Russell Wilson has to get his jaw realigned after taking brutal Week 10 hit

Russell Wilson had to meet with a doctor this week to get his jaw fixed and he documented the whole thing

Russell Wilson might not have been diagnosed with a concussion after taking a brutal hit against Arizona last week, but he definitely did do some damage to his jaw during the Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Cardinals

As a matter of fact, Wilson did so much damage to his jaw that he had to visit a doctor this week to get the  "disc" in his jaw realigned. To get the displaced disc back in its proper location, Wilson had to wear a special mouth piece at home this week and thanks to Instagram, we now know how much trouble Wilson went through to get his jaw fixed. 

My Jaw is hurt and Dr. is making me wear this to fix and realign my disc in my jaw. #Brutal #Jaws #MyFaceHurts

Basically, if Wilson's video is any indication, goggles and a hairnet are the first two things you should buy if you ever displace the disc in your jaw. 

By the way, here's a look at that hit that injured Wilson on Thursday. 

Although Wilson's jaw took the brunt of the hit, it's his head that has started a controversy in Seattle. After taking the hit, referee Walt Anderson thought that Wilson looked a little dazed, so he ordered the Seahawks quarterback over to Seattle's sideline so that he could be checked for a possible concussion. 

During his short trip to the sideline, Wilson never really talked to a doctor and now, the NFL is investigating whether or not the Seahawks broke concussion protocol. If the league finds that the Seahawks did violate the NFL's concussion protocol, then the team could be fined up to $150,000. 

Wilson was actually asked about the hit after the game and at the time, he said he definitely didn't suffer a concussion, but he did add that he definitely messed up his jaw. 

"I was just trying to move my jaw. I was like, 'Ah, man, it's stuck,'" Wilson said. "I think I was kinda like laying down on the ground for a second just trying to get my jaw, and I think Walt thought maybe I was injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good, and he said, 'Come off the field.'"

The good news for Seahawks fans is that Wilson didn't suffer a serious injury on the play, which means he'll be on the field for Monday's game against the Falcons

