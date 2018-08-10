LOOK: Ryan Shazier rejoins the Steelers for pregame huddle before preseason opener

Just because Ryan Shazier won't be on the field for the Steelers this season doesn't mean that he's not a Pittsburgh Steeler. The linebacker rejoined the Pittsburgh defense in its pregame huddle before Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, just eight months after suffering a devastating spinal injury against the Bengals last season.

Shazier wasn't even leading the huddle. His friend and Steelers' signal-caller Vince Williams continued to act as the leader of the defense. Shazier was just another Steeler -- a more than welcome feeling for him, no doubt.

It's a cool step in what's been a remarkable recovery process for Shazier. In June, he reiterated his desire to defy the odds and play in the NFL again. That's obviously a long way off, but he's only 25. In the meantime, he's an adviser for the Steelers defense. However, based on his comments, he's OK with taking a backseat and helping the team however he can for the time being.

"To me, I always felt like you always can make yourself better or the team better by giving everybody all that you have," Shazier said when talking about his future. "That's what I try to do for those guys. They ask me any questions, I'm open in helping them."

For the team, Shazier simply being there is undoubtedly huge. The Steelers have done everything they can to remind him that he's one of them, including having him announce their first-round draft pick in April. Not that Shazier needs to be reminded. He's been wearing the Steelers' black and gold since he was injured, and he has remained involved with the team however he can.