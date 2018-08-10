LOOK: Ryan Shazier rejoins the Steelers for pregame huddle before preseason opener
Shazier’s recovery from a spinal injury has been incredible
Just because Ryan Shazier won't be on the field for the Steelers this season doesn't mean that he's not a Pittsburgh Steeler. The linebacker rejoined the Pittsburgh defense in its pregame huddle before Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, just eight months after suffering a devastating spinal injury against the Bengals last season.
Shazier wasn't even leading the huddle. His friend and Steelers' signal-caller Vince Williams continued to act as the leader of the defense. Shazier was just another Steeler -- a more than welcome feeling for him, no doubt.
It's a cool step in what's been a remarkable recovery process for Shazier. In June, he reiterated his desire to defy the odds and play in the NFL again. That's obviously a long way off, but he's only 25. In the meantime, he's an adviser for the Steelers defense. However, based on his comments, he's OK with taking a backseat and helping the team however he can for the time being.
"To me, I always felt like you always can make yourself better or the team better by giving everybody all that you have," Shazier said when talking about his future. "That's what I try to do for those guys. They ask me any questions, I'm open in helping them."
For the team, Shazier simply being there is undoubtedly huge. The Steelers have done everything they can to remind him that he's one of them, including having him announce their first-round draft pick in April. Not that Shazier needs to be reminded. He's been wearing the Steelers' black and gold since he was injured, and he has remained involved with the team however he can.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trump blasts NFL players who kneel
The NFL issued a new anthem policy this offseason but shelved it last month
-
Breaking down NFL preseason Week 1
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell take away what they can from a full slate of football
-
Benjamin walks away from Newton
The Bills' Benjamin trashed the Panthers and Newton last week and doesn't regret it
-
Brady misses game due to minor injury
The Patriots quarterback didn't take a single snap on Thursday
-
Jarvis Landry praises Taylor, Mayfield
For Landry, it's simple: the best players will play for the Cleveland Browns
-
Browns rookie receiver torches Giants
Antonio Callaway had a big day in the Big Apple