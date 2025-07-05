While they're not always allowed on the golf course, mulligans are apparently acceptable when it comes to delivering a first pitch. That was the case Saturday for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was given a do-over on his opening pitch for the Chicago Cubs' game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Kamara couldn't have responded better after he one-hopped his initial opening pitch. Instead of sulking off the mound, Kamara smiled and literally shrugged off his nerves before throwing a much better pitch.

While rare, Kamara isn't the only notable athlete who has received an opening pitch do-over. In 2018, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin capitalized on his do-over after he initial opening pitch sailed over then-Washington National pitcher Max Scherzer.

Kamara's first pitch Saturday was a reminder of just how easy pitchers make their job look when it is in fact anything but. It's a challenge just to throw a ball from the pitcher's mound to home plate, let alone to strike out an MLB batter.

As far as the football field is concerned, Kamara hasn't needed may do-overs. Last season, the 29-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler became the Saints' all-time career rushing leader. His 11,541 total yards from scrimmage since his rookie season (2017) is the second-most in NFL history over that span, behind only Ravens running back Derrick Henry.