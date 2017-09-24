LOOK: Saints' Brandon Coleman celebrates touchdown by raising his fist

On Sunday, there have been widespread demonstrations across the NFL two days after Donald Trump made critical remarks about players who protest racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Most of those demonstrations have taken place before kickoff. But one took place after kickoff.

When Saints receiver Brandon Coleman caught a touchdown against the Panthers, he celebrated by raising his fist.

Take a look:

Saints WR Brandon Coleman raises his fist after scoring a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/v9IZ1sCTLd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2017

On Friday, Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who don't stand for the anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," Trump said. "Out. He's fired. He's fired."

"You know, some owner is going to do that, he's going to say, 'That guy that disrespects our flag, he's fired,'" Trump continued. "And that owner, they don't know it -- they're friends of mine, many of them -- they don't know it, they'll be the most popular person for a week, they'll be the most popular person in this country, because that's a total disrespect of our heritage, that's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for."

In response, multiple teams condemned his remarks, players ripped him on social media, the Jaguars and Ravens held a large protest in London, the Steelers didn't even come out for the national anthem, several members of the Dolphins wore shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick, and many more protests are expected throughout Sunday's Week 3 slate of games.