LOOK: Saints fan buys billboards all around 2019 Super Bowl site that say his team got robbed
This drama isn't going to go away
The call (or rather, non-call) that likely kept the Saints out of the Super Bowl is going to keep popping up until Super Bowl Sunday. Some billboards have already popped up around the Atlanta area, as car dealership owner Matt Bowers (who owns some dealerships throughout the southeastern United States) bought up space to let the world know that the Saints should be playing in their arch-rival's stadium.
As the season wore on, it was a growing dread among Falcons fans that the Saints may get to play a Super Bowl in Mercedes Benz Stadium. When that didn't come to pass, Falcons fans were understandably thrilled.
The billboards said everything from "SAINTS GOT ROBBED" to "NFL BLEAUX IT."
Bowers is a diehard Saints fan, but who knows what "I'm not done yet" means. He might be involved in the class-action lawsuit season ticket holders are trying to wage against the NFL.
All of this, of course, ultimately is for naught. The league isn't going to force the teams to replay the game, and the Rams are going to the Super Bowl. For Saints fans, however, it's about letting the NFL know that it was wrong. The NFL has admitted as much, but Falcons fans can look at the billboards and realize that they dodged a bullet.
If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.
