LOOK: Saints perfectly troll Falcons by shielding their entrance with a MARTA bus
Well played, Saints
The Saints and Falcons are battling in a pivotal Week 16 matchup with huge playoff implications. Whichever team wins will clinch a playoff berth. The Saints can even capture the NFC South with a Panthers loss and their own victory. Whether they can do that still remains to be seen, but in the meantime, let's give the Saints the pre-game win they deserve.
Before the game, the Saints perfectly trolled the Falcons. When the Falcons players entered the field, the jumbotron at the Superdome blocked out the scene with a MARTA bus.
If you're confused, it's probably because you missed what happened a month ago when the Falcons' former home, the Georgia Dome, was imploded. The Weather Channel broadcasted the event, but just as the implosion happened, a bus pulled up directly in front of the camera and blocked the shot.
The video is amazing. Make sure you turn up the volume:
Well played by the Saints. We'll see if their top-notch pre-game effort can continue during the game itself.
You can follow all of the Week 16 action, including Falcons-Saints, with our live-blog here.
-
Broncos ignore Brock Osweiler's tirade
Let's check in with the Broncos and their very tall quarterback
-
Pats get another break from the refs
The Pats won another challenge and fans are upset about it
-
Saints pull off wild butt interception
Things got kind of crazy in New Orleans
-
Updates: Kelvin Benjamin robbed of TD?
All of the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
-
Soldier Field turns into a snow globe
The home of the Bears looks like a winter wonderland
-
Live updates: Sunday's Week 16 action
Live updates from Sunday's Week 16 action across the NFL
Add a Comment