LOOK: Saints perfectly troll Falcons by shielding their entrance with a MARTA bus

The Saints and Falcons are battling in a pivotal Week 16 matchup with huge playoff implications. Whichever team wins will clinch a playoff berth. The Saints can even capture the NFC South with a Panthers loss and their own victory. Whether they can do that still remains to be seen, but in the meantime, let's give the Saints the pre-game win they deserve.

Before the game, the Saints perfectly trolled the Falcons. When the Falcons players entered the field, the jumbotron at the Superdome blocked out the scene with a MARTA bus.

As Falcons take field at Superdome, Saints brilliantly block them on the big screen with a MARTA bus pic.twitter.com/F0EwadaJ6Z — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) December 24, 2017

If you're confused, it's probably because you missed what happened a month ago when the Falcons' former home, the Georgia Dome, was imploded. The Weather Channel broadcasted the event, but just as the implosion happened, a bus pulled up directly in front of the camera and blocked the shot.

The video is amazing. Make sure you turn up the volume:

The most Atlanta thing to ever happen? MARTA bus parks right in front of The Weather Channel's Dome implosion shot 🤦 https://t.co/poMIDFwMe8 pic.twitter.com/MW9wwTU09I — AJC (@ajc) November 20, 2017

Well played by the Saints. We'll see if their top-notch pre-game effort can continue during the game itself.

