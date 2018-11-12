LOOK: Screaming Colts guard Quenton Nelson demolishes Barry Church, and Twitter loves it

Only offensive linemen know how fun it is to pull and lead for a running back, and rookie Colts guard Quenton Nelson seems to be having the time of his freaking life. Against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nelson pulled on a Marlon Mack run that went for a first down, and he met Jaguars safety Barry Church. Or rather, Barry Church met him.

Nelson ran at Church screaming like a maniac, and the result is one of the best audio clips of the 2018 season.

When offensive linemen start running loose in the secondary, this is what happens. This is why they're usually kept in the trenches. Quenton Nelson is 331 pounds. Just think, for a moment, about a 331-pound man coming at you at a dead sprint, screaming his lungs out. It's a wonder Church didn't just curl up on the field.

Nelson himself responded to a tweet asking if he was like this at Notre Dame. It looks like it took winning NFL Rookie of the Month in October for him to lose his mind.

Very funny, No shot I was yelling like that 😂 — Quenton Nelson (@BigQ56) November 12, 2018

Twitter had a whole lot of fun with the clip.

Barry Church seeing BigQ coming his way 😂 pic.twitter.com/gHgbIcS9au — Edmond Lewis (@EST_MCMXXIV) November 12, 2018

Opposing players see this locomotive and be like pic.twitter.com/CULYxABMtA — 🍁 Gioia 🎃 (@Luck12ThatsMyQB) November 12, 2018

Fake news. Here's the real audio: pic.twitter.com/wHh6tVtLqt — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) November 12, 2018

If this audio of Quenton Nelson taking this dudes soul is legit, he's my favorite lineman of all time. I mean, this is amazing. pic.twitter.com/otby48qGLN — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 12, 2018

As if it’s not intimidating enough to go up against Colts’ guard Quenton Nelson..... https://t.co/SU4UKkmmRh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

Nelson was the sixth overall pick in this year's draft out of Notre Dame, and he's been a key component of a Colts offensive line that has made a complete 180 this year. Andrew Luck isn't taking the hits he used to, and he looks relatively comfortable again this season. As for defenders lining up against Nelson, well, this clip shouldn't do anything to assuage their unease at the prospect of squaring up with him.