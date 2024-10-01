While he's known for his power, Kenneth Walker III has some impressive athleticism. The Seahawks talented running back put that element of his game on display during the first half of Monday night's game against the Lions.

Walker's crazy play took place early in the second quarter, when he caught a short pass from quarterback Geno Smith. While it appeared that he was tackled by Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, Walker somehow stayed on his feet before he somersaulted for a first down.

Plays like this is what has made Walker such an effective player since he came to Seattle in 2022. Unfortunately for Walker, injuries has been his biggest obstacle in the NFL so far. He missed four games during his first two seasons and was recently sidelined for two games with an oblique injury.

Walker is healthy now, though, a fact that should only make the 3-0 Seahawks even stronger.