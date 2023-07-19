The Seattle Seahawks released new jerseys on Wednesday, and unlocked some '90s nostalgia while doing so. Their throwback uniforms will bring some Seahawks tradition to the 2023 season.

The silver helmets and royal blue and apple green uniforms are a nod to their past and something they said fans have wanted for years. The retro logo is on the sleeves and the neck has a thin green and white collar.

Inside the neckline is a patch paying tribute to the "Kingdome," the team's home stadium from their first season until 1999.

The team chose to take their time machine back to the '90s because of the "pop culture revolution" that took place in Seattle at that time. The website notes that the '90s were when a "winning culture" began to form for the young team.

The team's reveal video begins in a classic-looking '90s bedroom, with video games, music, posters and a TV from the time. The video then pans to rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerging from the bed in the new threads. The nostalgic journey continues as he walks through the house, ending by putting on a helmet and opening a door that leads to the stadium.

The Seahawks wanted to make sure no detail was missed and made the website detailing their new look appear like dial up. The style of the page mimics that of a website you would've seen three decades ago.

"Beyond the sleek reimagined design, these beloved uniforms bring back the nostalgia of the early days -- from the sea of 12s in the Kingdome on gamedays who built their reputation as the loudest fans in the NFL to the legendary players who laid the foundation for the team's future success," the website states.