LOOK: Seahawks' Russell Wilson gets in a workout with Manny Pacquiao's trainer
Freddie Roach is one of the most decorated boxing trainers there is
Second. First. First. Second. Third. First.
Those are Russell Wilson's rankings among the most heavily-pressured quarterbacks in the NFL during his six seasons as the starter for the Seattle Seahawks, according to Pro Football Focus. As you might guess, a heavily-pressured quarterback needs to be skilled in escapability if he wants to avoid getting hit all the time. Luckily for the Seahawks, that's one of Wilson's best skills.
Apparently, one of the ways he works on his ability to move and avoid being hit is by taking boxing lessons. That likely helps his footwork, hand-eye coordinator, and ability to dodge hits in close range. Here he is working out with legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach, who has worked with -- among others -- the great Manny Pacquiao.
Presumably, defenders will not be choreographing their moves with Wilson and allowing him to dodge their attacks, but being trained in the art of evasion is never a bad thing for a quarterback -- especially one whose offensive line leaves him as vulnerable to oncoming rushmen as Wilson. For his sake, hopefully they get him some help up front so that he doesn't have to put this training to use quite as often.
