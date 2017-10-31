LOOK: Seahawks' Russell Wilson wins Halloween by dressing up as Pete Carroll

Golden Tate and his wife's "Game of Thrones" Halloween costumes might've just been dethroned by Russell Wilson's costume. On Tuesday, the Seahawks' quarterback decided to dress up as someone familiar: his coach, Pete Carroll.

And he really went for it, demonstrating a full commitment to the bit. He wore a wig. He chewed gum in same intense way Carroll does. He even got the shoes right. As an added bonus, he talked just like Carroll in the video below.

oh my god Russell Wilson decided to be Pete Carroll for Halloween pic.twitter.com/FpehS91bnC — Aron Yohannes (@AronYohannes) October 31, 2017

The resemblance is uncanny. For a comparison, here's how Carroll normally chews his gum:

Deadspin

Here are his shoes:

Our equipment guys are trying to get me in new shoes... I'm thinking of staying w/ my "Air Paternos"... Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/gejdMn8byM — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) May 2, 2016

And here's Carroll talking about "competing," just like Wilson did above:

It's over. Russell Wilson just won Halloween.