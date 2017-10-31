LOOK: Seahawks' Russell Wilson wins Halloween by dressing up as Pete Carroll
He even got the gum and shoes right
Golden Tate and his wife's "Game of Thrones" Halloween costumes might've just been dethroned by Russell Wilson's costume. On Tuesday, the Seahawks' quarterback decided to dress up as someone familiar: his coach, Pete Carroll.
And he really went for it, demonstrating a full commitment to the bit. He wore a wig. He chewed gum in same intense way Carroll does. He even got the shoes right. As an added bonus, he talked just like Carroll in the video below.
The resemblance is uncanny. For a comparison, here's how Carroll normally chews his gum:
Here are his shoes:
And here's Carroll talking about "competing," just like Wilson did above:
It's over. Russell Wilson just won Halloween.
